Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Heiskanen scored from his own zone to secure the Stars' victory. He's been more involved on offense with two goals and two helpers in his last five games. The Finn is up to five tallies, 19 points, 75 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 34 contests. He's on a similar scoring pace to last year, when he had 35 points in 68 outings.