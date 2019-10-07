Heiskanen picked up an even-strength assist in the Stars' 4-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

The assist was Heiskanen's first of the season and came in a contest that saw him log 26:33 of TOI, highest of any skater. Coming off a rookie campaign that saw him collect 33 points over 82 games, the 20-year-old smooth-skating defenseman appears poised to surpass that production in his sophomore NHL season. One thing's for certain, Heiskanen will be hoping his team's discipline improves in the weeks to come after affording Detroit with eight power-play opportunities in Sunday's loss.