Heiskanen scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-4 win over New Jersey. He also recorded a team-high nine shots on goal.

The 19-year-old, prior to scoring a pair of goals Wednesday, had gone eight games without a point. Despite the recent slump, Heiskanen has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign with 19 points in 41 games. His second goal of the contest held up as the game winner.

