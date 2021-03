Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Heiskanen sparked the Stars' comeback with his tally at 10:54 of the second period. He ended a four-game point drought with the goal. For the year, the Finnish blueliner has 16 points, 62 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances.