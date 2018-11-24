Heiskanen potted a pair of even-strength goals in Friday's 6-4 home win over the Senators.

Heiskanen entered his rookie season with sky-high expectations, but it appears as though it'll take him some time to fully realize his potential. The Finn has four goals and six helpers through 23 games, which makes him a serviceable fantasy commodity in some of deeper leagues, but he's only factored into one scoring play with the man advantage, even though he's approaching two minutes per game in that special teams situation.