Stars' Miro Heiskanen: First career two-goal game
Heiskanen potted a pair of even-strength goals in Friday's 6-4 home win over the Senators.
Heiskanen entered his rookie season with sky-high expectations, but it appears as though it'll take him some time to fully realize his potential. The Finn has four goals and six helpers through 23 games, which makes him a serviceable fantasy commodity in some of deeper leagues, but he's only factored into one scoring play with the man advantage, even though he's approaching two minutes per game in that special teams situation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...