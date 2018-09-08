Heiskanen potted a goal in a 7-5 win over the Rangers at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan on Friday.

The blue-line prospect bolstered his case to win a roster spot with the Stars, dropping jaws with his tremendous two-way play. In addition to a highlight-reel goal, scouts pointed out that he made quality passes and was positioned well defensively throughout the contest. Another staple of Heiskanen's game is his quick feet, and that was on display as well. Savvy fantasy owners will want to invest in Heiskanen now -- it probably won't be long before he's a household name in the NHL.