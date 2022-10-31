site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Game-time call for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Heiskanen (upper body) is slated to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Los Angeles. Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Heiskanen practiced Monday and the Stars will see how he feels Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old blueliner has missed the past three games.
