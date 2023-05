Heiskanen (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Seattle, Ryan S. Clark of ESPN reports.

Heiskanen took part in the morning skate and appears to be trending toward being available to play in Game 4. He was forced to leave Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kraken in the second period after being struck in the face by a deflected puck. Heiskanen has compiled seven assists, 16 shots on goal and 17 blocked shots in nine contests this postseason.