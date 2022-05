Heiskanen recorded two assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Heiskanen was as solid as ever on defense, but he also generated some offense with assists on the Stars' first two goals. The Finn has been steady as a shutdown defenseman with seven shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through three playoffs contests. He had a career-high 36 points in 70 regular-season outings this year.