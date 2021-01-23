Heiskanen posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's opening goal at 2:45 of the second period. Expectations are high for Heiskanen in his third NHL campaign after he posted a career-best 35 points and 84 blocked shots in 68 games last year. The 21-year-old Finn could make some noise for the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman, but fantasy managers will be happy as long as he challenges the 40-point mark.