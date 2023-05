Heiskanen provided an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Heiskanen had a hand in the second of Joe Pavelski's second goal of the game. Through seven playoff contests, Heiskanen has seven helpers (five on the power play), 15 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The Kraken don't have a single clear threat for Heiskanen to focus on, but he'll still need to be defensively sharp against a team with few passengers.