Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Heiskanen's third-period tally sparked the Stars' comeback attempt that fell short. It was his first goal of the year, to go with nine assists and 26 shots on net in 18 outings. Fantasy managers will hope this opens the floodgates for Heiskanen, who has reverted to being simply good instead of the flashes of elite potential he displayed in the 2020 playoffs.