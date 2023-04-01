Heiskanen recorded three assists in a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Heiskanen didn't record a point over his previous two games, but dating back to the beginning of March, he's provided four goals and 23 points in 15 contests. Heiskanen has excelled in 2022-23 with 11 goals and 65 points through 72 outings. That's a huge jump from his previous career high of 36 points, which he set in 2021-22.