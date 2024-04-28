Heiskanen scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged three hits and blocked three shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Saturday's Game 3.

Heiskanen helped out on Wyatt Johnston's first-period marker before scoring a goal of his own in the second. With four points, eight shots on net, nine hits and eight blocked shots over three playoff outings, Heiskanen is doing a little of everything. The 24-year-old will continue to see heavy usage in a top-pairing role, especially since head coach Pete DeBoer has displayed limited trust in No. 6 blueliner Nils Lundkvist, who saw just 2:21 of ice time Saturday.