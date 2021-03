Heiskanen collected a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Heiskanen jumped on a loose puck in the offensive zone, walked into the slot and whipped a wrist shot past Joonas Korpisalo to give Dallas a 3-0 lead with 6:14 left in the second period. Heiskanen went his first 17 games of the season without a goal but has since lit the lamp in two straight. The 21-year-old has 11 points in 19 games.