Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heiskanen (lower body) will play in Game 1 against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports.
Following a three-game absence, Heiskanen will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit in Saturday's playoff opener. He wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season with nine goals, 63 points, 148 shots on net and 132 blocked shots across 77 appearances.
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