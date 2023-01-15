Heiskanen notched two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Heiskanen set up third-period tallies by Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller as the Stars tried to mount a comeback from five goals down. They came up one short this time, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Heiskanen has two goals and six helpers over his last nine outings, and he's up to 33 points, 115 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 41 contests overall. The 23-year-old is just three points away from matching his career high, set in 70 games last season.