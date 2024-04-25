Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Heiskanen set up Jason Robertson's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Heiskanen has earned an assist in each of the first two postseason contests. He's seeing heavy minutes in a top-pairing role and has also chipped in four shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.