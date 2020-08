Heiskanen recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.

The Finn provided the primary assists on Denis Gurianov's second-period tally. Heiskanen has been a steady presence on the scoresheet, with two goals and six helpers through seven postseason outings. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice -- both times occurring when the Stars were shut out.