Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Heading to Worlds
Heiskanen will represent Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Heiskanen was expected to take part in training camp with Dallas last September, but a concussion while playing for his European club led to him staying with HIFK Helsinki for the entire season. The defenseman will likely get an invite to camp again for the upcoming campaign and could end up staying with the Stars long term. The 2017 third-overall pick tallied 11 goals and 12 assists in 30 contests in 2017-18 and would add some offensive firepower to the Dallas blue line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...