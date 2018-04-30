Heiskanen will represent Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen was expected to take part in training camp with Dallas last September, but a concussion while playing for his European club led to him staying with HIFK Helsinki for the entire season. The defenseman will likely get an invite to camp again for the upcoming campaign and could end up staying with the Stars long term. The 2017 third-overall pick tallied 11 goals and 12 assists in 30 contests in 2017-18 and would add some offensive firepower to the Dallas blue line.