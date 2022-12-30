Heiskanen notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Heiskanen set up his defense partner, Nils Lundkvist, for a shot in the third period. That attempt was tipped in by Wyatt Johnston for what ended up being the game-winning goal. Heiskanen has been alright lately with six assists in 10 contests since his last goal. For the season, the smooth-skating blueliner is up to 27 points, 89 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 34 appearances.