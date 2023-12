Heiskanen logged an assist, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and four PIM in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Heiskanen had been on his best behavior over the first quarter of the season -- his double-minor for high-sticking Saturday was his first penalty in 2023-24. The 24-year-old rarely adds much snarl, though his offense has also been down this year. The Finn has a goal, 13 assists, 43 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through 22 appearances.