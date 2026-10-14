Heiskanen logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Heiskanen earned his first multi-point effort of the season with this performance. The 27-year-old blueliner has two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, nine blocked shots, three hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating over six contests so far. Heiskanen probably won't be among the most elite offensive blueliners, but he offers strong scoring and reliable defense in a workhorse role for Dallas.