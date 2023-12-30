Heiskanen registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen helped out on Roope Hintz's tally in the dying seconds of overtime. The helper was Heiskanen's first point in three games, but he's been solid with three tallies and eight assists over 13 appearances in December. The defenseman is up to 24 points, 71 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-5 rating through 34 outings overall while playing a huge role on the top pairing.