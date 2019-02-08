Heiskanen scored his 10th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville, giving him four points in his last four games.

The rookie defenseman is finally showing signs of life after scoring a paltry three points in 18 games from mid-December to the end of January. This cold spell effectively removed him from most fantasy owners' radars, but he could be worth rostering again if his current hot streak continues. He's worth a speculative add at this point.