Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Hits double digits in goals
Heiskanen scored his 10th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville, giving him four points in his last four games.
The rookie defenseman is finally showing signs of life after scoring a paltry three points in 18 games from mid-December to the end of January. This cold spell effectively removed him from most fantasy owners' radars, but he could be worth rostering again if his current hot streak continues. He's worth a speculative add at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...