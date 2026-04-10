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Heiskanen (lower body) is questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Wild.

Heiskanen was injured on a check by Ryan Hartman in the first period. The 26-year-old Heiskanen's questionable label is moderately encouraging, but the Stars really don't need to risk further injury for the defensemen, especially in this game against their first-round playoff opponent.

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