Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Hurt in Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heiskanen (lower body) is questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Wild.
Heiskanen was injured on a check by Ryan Hartman in the first period. The 26-year-old Heiskanen's questionable label is moderately encouraging, but the Stars really don't need to risk further injury for the defensemen, especially in this game against their first-round playoff opponent.
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