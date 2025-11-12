Heiskanen put up two assists Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The points extended Heiskanen's scoring streak to five games and 11 points, including 10 assists and 10 shots. Five of the helpers have come on the power play, including one Tuesday. Heiskanen has really caught fire after scuffling through the first 12 games games with just two goals and three assists on 30 shots.