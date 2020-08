Heiskanen collected three assists with one shot on goal Monday in a 5-3 round-robin loss to Vegas.

It was the first career three-assist game -- playoffs or regular season -- for Heiskanen, who also paced the Stars with 23:14 of ice time. His three assists came in a five-minute stretch during the second period. The 21-year-old defenseman had eight goals and a career-high 35 points in 68 games during his sophomore regular season.