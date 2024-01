Heiskanen (lower body) is questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Avalanche.

The injury announcement came in the third period, so it's not looking good for Heiskanen to make it back. He crashed into goalie Scott Wedgewood early in the third and apparently the defenseman got the worst of the collision. Heiskanen had one assist in 14:38 of ice time prior to the injury. The Stars host the Predators on Saturday for their next game.