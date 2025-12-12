Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Keeps point streak alive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heiskanen recorded a shorthanded goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Heiskanen has found the back of the net in four of his last five outings, and he's on a five-game point streak with four goals and three assists over that span. The star blueliner remains one of the most productive defensemen in the NHL, and he plays a key role in Dallas' scheme both in even-strength and power-play situations.
