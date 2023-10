Heiskanen provided the game-winning goal and two power-play assists in a 3-2 victory over Anaheim on Thursday.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first two appearances this season, Heiskanen led the Stars' offense Thursday. We're likely to see more games like this out of the 24-year-old defenseman in the future. Heiskanen had 11 goals and 73 points in 79 contests in 2022-23, including four games in which he recorded at least three points.