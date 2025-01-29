Heiskanen (lower body) left Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights after a collision with Mark Stone in the third period. There was no update on Heiskanen's status after the contest, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Stone appeared to lose his footing when diving in for a poke-check, colliding with Heiskanen's left leg, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Heiskanen had trouble getting off the ice, so there's a realistic chance that this injury will cost him games. The Stars may go back to a regular six-defensemen lineup if Heiskanen is out, or they could keep Brendan Smith in the lineup at forward while having Nils Lundkvist pick up bottom-four minutes and power-play time.