Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots while providing four hits and one block in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Heiskanen's goal, his sixth of the playoffs, came just under seven minutes into the third period with the Stars trailing 5-1. The goal gave Heiskanen 24 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which leads all defensemen. He also led all skaters Wednesday with 23:07 of playing time. He would likely merit strong Conn Smythe Trophy consideration as playoff MVP if the Stars were able to rally and win the series.