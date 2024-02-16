Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Heiskanen has earned two goals and three assists over seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman's tally Thursday extended the Stars' lead to 5-0 in the second period. He's at six goals, 32 points, 100 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 44 outings. Heiskanen and Thomas Harley have been the Stars' top pairing lately, and while they can both put up points, Heiskanen no longer has to be the biggest producer on offense from the blue line.