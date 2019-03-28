Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Lights lamp on power play
Heiskanen scored his 11th goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
It was the Finnish rookie's second power-play tally of the year, and eighth point on the man advantage. Overall, Heiskanen has 32 points in 77 games, although he's taken a minus-10 rating as well. He's had a streaky season, but owners in dynasty formats may want to stash the third-overall pick from 2017.
