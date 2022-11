Heiskanen notched two assists (one on the power play) and six shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Heiskanen had gone four games without a point entering Friday. He got back on track by helping out on Jamie Benn's first-period tally and Jason Robertson's first of two goals in the third. Heiskanen has two goals, 12 helpers, 46 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances, and seven of his 14 points have come on the power play.