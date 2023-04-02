Heiskanen notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It was a case of mixed results for the defenseman in Saturday's loss. Heiskanen struggled against primarily Nathan MacKinnon (two goals) and Mikko Rantanen (four points) in the contest. After posting four goals and 19 assists over 15 games in March, it's encouraging to see Heiskanen picking up where he left off on offense. The 23-year-old has 11 tallies, 55 helpers, 29 power-play points, 199 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 73 contests.