Heiskanen recorded three assists in Thursday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.

Heiskanen assisted on Jason Robertson's power-play goal in the second period before setting up Joel Kiviranta later in the frame. He'd pick up his third helper on another power-play tally from Robertson in the third. Heiskanen now has points in four consecutive games with a goal and six assists in that span. He now has three goals and 16 assists in 21 games this season, putting him on pace to top his career high of 36 points in 2021-22.