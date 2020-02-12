Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Logs two more helpers
Heiskanen had two assists and one shot on goal with two blocks in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Carolina.
Heiskanen figured in on Dallas' first two goals, giving him four assists over his last three games. He's in the throes of a lengthy 26-game goal drought but has still managed to contribute 29 points in 56 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.