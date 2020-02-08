Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Manages assist in loss
Heiskanen produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Heiskanen has just eight of his 26 points in the last 26 outings since the start of December. The 20-year-old has undeniably cooled off, but he's still a solid producer on pace for a 40-point campaign. The Finn has added 131 shots, 68 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 53 appearances.
