Heiskanen produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Heiskanen took a shot attempt and Joe Pavelski tipped it in at 9:06 of the second period. The success keeps coming for Heiskanen, who has seven assists (four on the power play) in six games since returning from an upper-body injury. The defenseman is up to 10 points, 27 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances, a noticeable uptick from the roughly 0.5 points-per-game pace he's operated at over the last three seasons.