Heiskanen produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

The Kraken have limited Heiskanen's contributions on offense to three assists (two on the power play) through six second-round contests. The defenseman is at nine helpers, 22 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 playoff outings. Heiskanen's last goal was March 21 versus the Kraken.