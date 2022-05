Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Heiskanen put the Stars ahead at 17:32 of the second period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old defenseman has earned three points with 15 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-1 rating through six playoff contests. The Stars will need him at his best in both ends of the rink for Sunday's Game 7.