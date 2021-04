Heiskanen scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Heiskanen scored at 18:01 of the second period, giving the Stars a 2-1 lead. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to eight goals, 22 points, 86 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests. His scoring pace is about the same as last year, when he 35 points through 68 contests.