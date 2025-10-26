Heiskanen scored twice on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen took advantage of a couple of deflections to get his first two goals of the year. The first got the Stars on the board early in the second period, and the second was a power-play tally in the third that stood as the game-winner. Through eight contests, Heiskanen has four points, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He hasn't been bad -- just a little quiet. Saturday's effort could get his offense on track, but his defensive acumen makes him a lock for heavy minutes in a top-four role.