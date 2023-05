Heiskanen (upper body) is dealing with a cut and hasn't been placed in concussion protocol, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen left Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kraken in the second period after being struck in the face by a deflected puck. It hasn't been determined yet if he will be available to play in Game 4 versus Seattle on Tuesday. Heiskanen has produced seven assists, 16 shots on goal and 17 blocked shots in nine contests this postseason.