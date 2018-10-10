Heiskanen notched one assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs

Heiskanen forced a neutral-zone turnover and bumped the puck to Tyler Seguin, who found Alexander Radulov to tie the game at one in the first period. His two-way game has been solid through three games, and this point is one of many more to come for Heiskanen.

