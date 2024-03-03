Heiskanen logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Heiskanen snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Jason Robertson's game-tying goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Heiskanen has been mostly steady on offense this season, though not at the same level as 2022-23. He's produced 38 points (13 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 52 outings. Heiskanen earned 34 of his 73 points with the man advantage last season -- the team-wide drop in power-play efficiency has likely played a role in his reduced output.