Heiskanen recorded an assist, five blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Heiskanen. He had just two stretches of futility of that length in 2022-23. The Finn has struggled a bit early this season with a goal and four assists through nine contests. He's added 14 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.