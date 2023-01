Heiskanen produced two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Heiskanen is on a roll, posting five assists and a plus-5 rating over his last three contests. The defenseman helped out on goals by Ty Dellandrea and Jason Robertson in this game. For the season, Heiskanen has matched his career high with 36 points, posting seven goals, 29 assists, 16 power-play points, 120 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances.